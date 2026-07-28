SADC Leaders Push for Faster Industrial Growth Across Southern Africa

Opening the event, eThekwini Municipality Mayor Cyril Xaba said Durban was proud to host the gathering, describing the city as an important gateway for trade and investment across the African continent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 28-07-2026 23:08 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 23:08 IST
SADC Leaders Push for Faster Industrial Growth Across Southern Africa
Image Credit: X(@GovernmentZA)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Industrial development, regional cooperation and economic transformation took centre stage as leaders from across Southern Africa gathered in Durban for the ninth Southern African Development Community (SADC) Industrialisation Week. The five-day event brings together governments, businesses, investors and development partners to strengthen regional industries, expand investment opportunities and create sustainable jobs across the region.

Hosted by the Southern African Development Community, the South African Government and the SADC Business Council, the event is taking place at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre from 27 to 31 July 2026.

Regional Leaders Focus on Economic Transformation

Held under the theme, "Resilient, Sustainable and Inclusive Industrialisation through Infrastructure Development, Agricultural and Critical Minerals Transformation in Pursuit of a Just World," the gathering serves as a key lead-up to the 46th SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government.

The annual event is recognised as the region's leading public-private platform for advancing industrial development, promoting investment and strengthening regional integration. Policymakers, business executives, researchers, financial institutions and entrepreneurs are using the week to exchange ideas, build partnerships and identify practical solutions that can support long-term economic growth.

The programme also advances the SADC Industrialisation Strategy and Roadmap 2015–2063, which focuses on industrialisation, competitiveness and deeper regional integration.

Infrastructure and Value Chains in the Spotlight

This year's discussions place strong emphasis on expanding regional value chains in sectors such as agro-processing, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods and the beneficiation of critical minerals. Delegates are also exploring ways to improve infrastructure in energy, transport, logistics, water and information and communication technologies to support industrial growth.

Investment mobilisation, industrial partnerships and digital transformation are also among the priorities, alongside programmes that encourage greater participation by women and young entrepreneurs in the region's economy. These areas are viewed as essential for building stronger industries that can compete globally while creating more employment opportunities across Southern Africa.

Durban Highlights Its Strategic Role

Opening the event, eThekwini Municipality Mayor Cyril Xaba said Durban was proud to host the gathering, describing the city as an important gateway for trade and investment across the African continent. He said the municipality remains committed to supporting industrial development and strengthening regional economic cooperation through improved investment opportunities and business partnerships.

Turning Commitments into Action

SADC Executive Secretary Elias Magosi said the Industrialisation Week provides an important opportunity for member states and stakeholders to move beyond discussion and focus on implementation. He noted that lasting transformation depends on creating real opportunities for industries and businesses, supported by strong partnerships and innovative solutions.

South Africa's Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Parks Tau, described industrialisation as a vital driver of productivity, economic diversification and technological progress. He encouraged participants to focus on delivering practical, measurable outcomes while strengthening the region's ability to withstand future economic challenges.

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