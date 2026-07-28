Grim Discovery: Remains of Five Infants Found in French Home

In a shocking discovery in Orange, France, police found remains believed to be of five infants at a couple's home. The investigation initiated after the woman gave birth and her partner uncovered the remains. Authorities have commenced a murder investigation, and child welfare services are assessing the family's situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 19:24 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 19:24 IST
Grim Discovery: Remains of Five Infants Found in French Home
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  • Country:
  • France

In Orange, a southern French city, authorities made a grim discovery—bones and a decomposing body, suspected to be the remains of five infants, at a couple's residence. This shocking revelation occurred after the 32-year-old woman, who already has two children aged 8 and 9, gave birth again on Sunday.

Her partner, distressed by the late revelation of her pregnancy, discovered the remains during a search of their home. Authorities were alerted through the hospital attending to the woman. A murder investigation was launched by prosecutors on Monday after police searched the premises.

A forensic pathologist on the scene provided preliminary findings, suggesting the bones belonged to five infants. The male partner claimed ignorance of any of his partner's possible pregnancies. The public prosecutor urged child welfare services to urgently evaluate the 8 and 9-year-old children’s situation, while a provisional order has been issued for the newborn’s custodial assessment.

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