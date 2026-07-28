Oman's Proposal: Managing Hormuz Strait Tensions

Oman has proposed a detailed plan, backed by the Gulf states, to manage the critical Strait of Hormuz, a major global oil and natural gas passageway. The initiative, which includes optional service fees akin to those in the Strait of Malacca, aims to stabilize the trade path amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions. Iran has not yet formally responded to the proposal, which would involve joint oversight with Oman.

Amid these diplomatic efforts, President Donald Trump has expressed willingness to strike Iranian targets again, citing ongoing negotiations. Iran, while denying direct talks, contests the U.S. position and remains firm on a joint management approach. Recent military actions, including U.S. bombings and Iran’s retaliatory strikes, have strained regional relations and disrupted trade flows.

Gulf Cooperation Council foreign ministers are in ongoing discussions to enhance cooperation on ensuring freedom and safety of passage through the strait. Meanwhile, oil markets are reacting to these developments, with price fluctuations reflecting the volatile situation. Diplomatic efforts continue to seek a resolution, with U.S. and Iran far from a sustainable agreement.