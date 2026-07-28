Iran's Strait of Hormuz Standoff

In a bold move, Iran's joint military command declared that no entity receiving Iranian frozen assets as compensation for vessel damages will be permitted to cross the critical maritime passage, the Strait of Hormuz. The announcement was broadcasted by state media on Tuesday.

Addressing recent tensions, military spokesperson Ebrahim Zolfaqari firmly dismissed U.S. President Donald Trump's assertion that Iranian frozen funds would be utilized to compensate ships damaged by Iran in the Gulf region.

This latest development underscores the escalating geopolitical tensions and the complexities surrounding international claims for damages involving Iran and the United States.