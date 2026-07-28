Trump's Delicate Balancing Act: Talks and Threats with Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that there have been productive talks with Iran while maintaining his stance on potential military actions should negotiations fail. During an interview with Fox News, Trump expressed his preference for diplomacy but warned of targeting key infrastructure if necessary.

Trump emphasized the delicate balance in dealing with Tehran, underscoring his administration's strong position. He reiterated that a deal with Iran is crucial to preventing further escalations. 'We cannot have them break deals anymore,' he stressed on the 'Fox and Friends' program.

Following tensions earlier this year, Trump's meeting with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House aims to delve into issues surrounding Iran, particularly activities at the Pickaxe Mountain site, a known nuclear facility. Trump assured awareness and readiness to act if diplomacy fails.