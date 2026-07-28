Farewell to a Hawk: Honoring Lindsey Graham

U.S. lawmakers honored late Senator Lindsey Graham at the Capitol Rotunda, celebrating his legacy as an advocate of assertive foreign policy. Tributes highlighted his wit and influence in politics. Israeli and Ukrainian leaders and President Trump were scheduled to attend his funeral, acknowledging his impact internationally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 21:16 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 21:16 IST
Farewell to a Hawk: Honoring Lindsey Graham
Lindsey Graham
  • Country:
  • United States

Hundreds of U.S. lawmakers convened at the Capitol Rotunda to honor Lindsey Graham, a distinguished Republican senator and prominent advocate of assertive foreign policy. As Air Force bands played in the background, a tribute to his military service, colleagues remembered Graham as gregarious, persuasive, and humorous, surrounding his flag-draped coffin with reverence.

The funeral, attended by global figures like Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, underscored Graham's influence in promoting U.S. support for Israel and Ukraine. Former President Donald Trump lauded Graham for his political acumen, recalling their journey from adversaries to close allies.

Vice President JD Vance and Senate Majority Leader John Thune praised Graham's commitment and ability to navigate complex political landscapes, highlighting his enduring legacy. As South Carolina prepares for a challenging election to fill his Senate seat, Lindsey Graham leaves behind a monumental imprint on American politics, air defense, and international relations.

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