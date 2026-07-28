Zelenskiy and Trump Discuss Arms Production and Peace Talks

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy reported a positive meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. Discussions involved Ukraine's licensing to produce U.S. missile interceptors and reviving peace talks with Russia. The leaders emphasized the importance of advancing diplomatic efforts for peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 21:17 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 21:17 IST
Zelenskiy and Trump Discuss Arms Production and Peace Talks
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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed satisfaction following a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. The talks aimed to facilitate Ukraine's licensing to manufacture American missile interceptors.

The discussion also focused on enhancing peace negotiations with Russia, seeking new diplomatic strategies to revive stalled talks.

Zelenskiy communicated the importance of these advancements, stressing the need to intensify diplomatic relations to promote peace in the region.

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