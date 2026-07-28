European Heatwaves Spark 'Monster' Wildfires Across Spain and France

Firefighters in France and Spain are battling massive wildfires that have triggered unprecedented evacuations, as Western Europe braces for another heatwave. The blazes have swept across already scorched regions, exacerbated by a hot and dry summer. Authorities are racing to contain the fires before higher temperatures settle in by mid-week.

In Bordeaux, fire crews managed to contain a forest blaze overnight. Meanwhile, Spain has lifted evacuation orders in parts of Toledo, though fires continue to rage in the Madrid region. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez emphasized the need to acknowledge human-driven climate change, which intensifies heat, drought, and fires.

Across the Cap Ferret peninsula, President Emmanuel Macron described the wildfires as possibly the worst crisis France has faced since World War Two. Reinforcements have arrived from neighboring European countries, but resources are strained amid increasingly severe fire seasons.