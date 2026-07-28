FIFA's $20 Billion Gambit: Revolutionizing Football's Commercial Landscape

FIFA announced plans to establish FIFA Forward Enterprise, a $20 billion commercial subsidiary, inviting external investors to raise up to $4.2 billion. While aiming to reinvest funds in football, this proposal faced strong opposition from UEFA. FIFA emphasized support for global football development, seeking fair investment distribution among national associations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 21:09 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 21:09 IST
FIFA's $20 Billion Gambit: Revolutionizing Football's Commercial Landscape
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FIFA has announced its intention to create a new commercial subsidiary, FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), valued at $20 billion. This initiative aims to consolidate FIFA's commercial and event operations while inviting external investors to purchase minority stakes, potentially raising $4.2 billion to be reinvested in the sport.

The proposal has drawn significant criticism from UEFA, who argue that the idea undermines the governance of football by commodifying its soul and transparency. FIFA counters by emphasizing its commitment to promoting sustainable and inclusive development across global football.

FIFA is collaborating with JPMorgan to attract investors, with Thrive Capital's Thrive Eternal vehicle expected to be a lead player. Former Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei and ex-Disney CEO Bob Iger are involved as advisers, underlining the project's scale and ambition.

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