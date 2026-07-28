Former FCC Officials Contest Unprecedented Review of ABC Licenses

A group of bipartisan former FCC officials has urged the FCC to halt an early review of broadcast licenses for ABC, seeing it as a threat to free speech. The review, triggered by Disney's diversity practices, could result in license revocation, raising fears of government interference in media editorial decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 21:57 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 21:57 IST
Former FCC Officials Contest Unprecedented Review of ABC Licenses
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  • United States

A bipartisan coalition of former U.S. communications regulators is pressing the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to cease an unusual early examination of Disney's ABC television station licenses. They claim this review undermines free speech and appears politically motivated.

The regulators, who served under Republican and Democratic administrations, suggest the review, which could lead to license revocation, aims at penalizing ABC—a broadcaster frequently criticized by former President Donald Trump.

The FCC commenced this unprecedented early review, driven by claims of discriminatory diversity practices by Disney, which Disney denies. The situation has ignited apprehensions regarding governmental overreach in media operations.

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