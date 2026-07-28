Malaysia's Refugee Dilemma: Stricter Controls or Continued Humanitarian Efforts?
Malaysia is reconsidering its relationship with the UN refugee agency unless stricter controls are implemented on issuing refugee documents. This follows the detention of over 100 Rohingya asylum seekers in Kuala Lumpur. The Malaysian government seeks to ensure refugee screening processes involve both the UNHCR and local authorities.
- Country:
- Malaysia
Malaysia is on the brink of reassessing its partnership with the U.N. refugee agency, contingent upon the imposition of stricter regulations on the issuance of refugee documents. This decision emerged after more than 100 Rohingya asylum seekers were detained outside the UN agency's office in Kuala Lumpur.
Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan emphasized the need for joint screening efforts between the UNHCR and local agencies in document issuance. He warned that if cooperation isn't forthcoming, the country's stance on hosting the UNHCR might change to prevent further burdens.
The presence of the UNHCR office is said to attract more refugees, notably Rohingya, to Malaysia. While efforts are underway to verify and accommodate those detained, an official statement from the UNHCR remains pending. Despite Malaysia not being a signatory to the UN refugee convention, it is home to approximately 126,000 Rohingya as per recent data.
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