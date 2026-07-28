CCI Clears Merger of Go Digit Holding Company with Insurer

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the merger of Go Digit Infoworks Services Private Limited with Go Digit General Insurance Limited, paving the way for a simplified corporate structure. Following the merger, Go Digit General Insurance Limited will continue as the surviving entity. The approval covers the amalgamation of Go Digit Infoworks Services Private Limited (Infoworks), which currently serves as the holding company of Go Digit General Insurance, into the insurance company itself.

Merger to Simplify Corporate Structure

The proposed transaction is an internal restructuring exercise designed to consolidate the holding company with its operating insurance business. Once the merger is completed, Go Digit General Insurance will continue all operations while Infoworks will cease to exist as a separate entity. The move is expected to streamline the company's corporate framework without changing its core insurance business.

Fairfax Remains Key Investor

The transaction also involves FAL, an investment holding company incorporated in Mauritius. FAL is part of the Fairfax Group, which focuses on making long-term investments across Asia, including India.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, the group's ultimate parent company, has a global presence in property and casualty insurance, reinsurance and investment management. FAL itself functions solely as an investment holding company and does not conduct market-facing business activities in India or overseas.

Go Digit Continues Insurance Operations

Go Digit Infoworks is currently not engaged in any operational business activities. Its primary role has been to hold the ownership of Go Digit General Insurance.

Go Digit General Insurance, a public limited company incorporated in India, will remain the operating entity after the merger. The company offers a wide range of general and health insurance products, with a strong focus on the general insurance market.

The CCI's approval allows the restructuring to proceed, enabling Go Digit General Insurance to operate under a more streamlined corporate structure while continuing to serve customers across India.