Stalemate in Southern Lebanon: The Struggle for Disarmament and Withdrawal

A U.S.-brokered initiative aiming for Israel's gradual withdrawal from occupied regions in southern Lebanon, linked to Hezbollah's disarmament, faces significant hurdles. The program, central to a framework deal between Israel and Lebanon, struggles amidst Hezbollah's resistance, operational challenges, and complex political negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 15:32 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 15:32 IST
Stalemate in Southern Lebanon: The Struggle for Disarmament and Withdrawal
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  • Lebanon

The U.S. has brokered a plan for Israel's gradual withdrawal from occupied southern Lebanon in exchange for Hezbollah's disarmament. Launched as part of a June 26 framework deal, the initiative aims to end hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah and establish peaceful relations with Lebanon.

However, Hezbollah's reluctance to relinquish its arsenal, coupled with operational complexities, has plagued the rollout. Despite extensive U.S. diplomacy and military operations, establishing the first pilot zone in the village of Zawtar al-Gharbiyeh has been a protracted endeavor.

The initiative faces further challenges as Hezbollah's resistance could incite internal strife. The plan's success is uncertain, as Lebanon grapples with the delicate balance of negotiating disarmament while ensuring the withdrawal of Israeli forces.

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