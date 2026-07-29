SAHRC Orders Emergency Plan Over Eastern Cape Water Pollution

The Commission said wastewater pollution directly affects people's constitutional rights to dignity and to an environment that is not harmful to their health or well-being.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 29-07-2026 17:15 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 16:29 IST
SAHRC Orders Emergency Plan Over Eastern Cape Water Pollution
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has ordered the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality to submit an emergency intervention plan within 14 days after an investigation revealed serious wastewater pollution affecting rivers, estuaries and coastal waters in parts of the Eastern Cape.

The directive follows an extensive inquiry into failing wastewater infrastructure in Buffalo City, Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality and Kouga Local Municipality, where recurring sewage spills and water pollution have raised concerns about public health and environmental protection.

Investigation reveals severe contamination

The investigation was launched after the Commission received complaints, stakeholder submissions and repeated public reports about sewage leaks, deteriorating wastewater systems and pollution reaching rivers and beaches.

As part of the inquiry, the SAHRC commissioned an accredited laboratory to carry out independent water sampling, reviewed municipal monitoring records and oversight reports, examined available evidence and gave the affected municipalities an opportunity to respond before the final report was released.

The findings showed that while beaches such as Nahoon and Gonubie recorded relatively good microbiological water quality on the day of testing, other areas experienced serious pollution.

The most alarming results came from West Bank, where water samples recorded E. coli levels of 616,000 per 100 millilitres alongside almost complete oxygen depletion, indicating severe wastewater contamination.

Rights to health and a safe environment

The Commission said wastewater pollution directly affects people's constitutional rights to dignity and to an environment that is not harmful to their health or well-being.

It noted that the report does not classify every affected beach as permanently unsafe. Water quality can change quickly, making regular testing, timely public warnings and effective investigations into pollution sources essential for protecting communities.

Municipal monitoring data also showed that treated wastewater discharged from the Jeffreys Bay and KwaNomzamo wastewater treatment works in Kouga failed to meet required standards. In Nelson Mandela Bay, testing carried out on 16 March 2026 found significantly elevated contamination levels at New Brighton and Hobie beaches.

Municipalities ordered to act

Along with the emergency intervention plan, Buffalo City has been instructed to conduct weekly water quality monitoring at West Bank until it can demonstrate sustained compliance with environmental standards.

Kouga and Nelson Mandela Bay have been directed to improve wastewater treatment operations, strengthen water quality monitoring, enhance public communication about health risks and implement corrective measures to reduce pollution.

The SAHRC has also called on the Department of Water and Sanitation, environmental authorities and the Eastern Cape provincial government to consider further regulatory, enforcement and oversight action where necessary.

All affected authorities must submit detailed implementation reports outlining budgets, responsible officials, timelines and evidence of progress.

The Commission stressed that planning documents and infrastructure projects alone are not enough, stating that true compliance will be measured by whether wastewater systems consistently prevent sewage from entering rivers, estuaries and coastal waters while protecting the health of surrounding communities.

TRENDING

1
Brazil Challenges U.S. Tariffs at WTO

Brazil Challenges U.S. Tariffs at WTO

United States
2
Boeing 737 MAX Seat Installation Error Prompts FAA Directive

Boeing 737 MAX Seat Installation Error Prompts FAA Directive

United States
3
Brazil Challenges U.S. Tariffs at WTO Amidst Trade Tensions

Brazil Challenges U.S. Tariffs at WTO Amidst Trade Tensions

United States
4
Dollar Dominates Amid Rate Hike Speculation

Dollar Dominates Amid Rate Hike Speculation

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How Climate Change Is Challenging Asia's Energy Security and Reshaping Infrastructure Investment

India’s Digital Land Reform Could Turn Old Errors into Permanent Injustice

Policies, Committees, No Control: Inside Africa’s Digital Governance Gap

More Money Isn't Enough: Kenya Study Reveals the Secret to Creating High-Growth Businesses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026