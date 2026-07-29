Corporate Mitra Scheme Reaches Mizoram to Support MSMEs and Youth

The Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA), Shillong, has stepped up efforts to promote the Corporate Mitra Scheme in the Northeast by conducting a webinar for students, young professionals, entrepreneurs and MSMEs in Mizoram. The awareness programme introduced participants to a new initiative that seeks to strengthen small businesses while creating career opportunities for graduates.

Organised on 27 July 2026, the webinar formed part of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs' awareness campaign across the North Eastern Region.

Building a support network for MSMEs

The Corporate Mitra Scheme, announced in the Union Budget 2026-27, is designed to help Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), particularly those located in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, access affordable professional support for business operations.

The programme will create a network of trained and accredited Corporate Mitras, who will assist enterprises with regulatory compliance, taxation, accounting, governance and financial management. This support will allow business owners to spend more time expanding their operations and developing new ideas while meeting legal and administrative requirements.

The scheme also creates new employment opportunities by equipping young graduates with practical business skills that prepare them to work as trusted para-professionals serving local enterprises.

Special focus on the Northeast

For the implementation of the scheme in the Northeast, IICA Shillong has been designated as the nodal agency responsible for coordinating with state governments, universities, industry bodies and professional institutions.

During the webinar, Debarun Kalita, Officer on Special Duty at IICA Shillong and Nodal Officer for the Corporate Mitra Scheme in the Northeast, highlighted the special emphasis placed on the region. He announced that 200 seats have been reserved exclusively for candidates from the Northeast, along with a 50 percent fee concession to encourage wider participation.

Kalita said the initiative supports the Prime Minister's vision of the Northeast becoming a major driver of India's future economic growth and stressed the importance of successful implementation in Mizoram and other northeastern states.

Strong response from institutions

The programme was hosted with support from Mizoram University, while the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) served as the lead co-host. The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) also supported the event.

ICMAI Vice President CMA Manoj Kumar Anand highlighted Mizoram's economic potential, while Prof. Vanlalchhawna, Dean of the School of Economics, Management and Information Sciences at Mizoram University, described the initiative as an important opportunity for strengthening the state's economy.

A technical session provided participants with a detailed overview of the scheme, including its objectives, implementation framework and the skills expected from future Corporate Mitras.

Growing interest among young professionals

More than 650 participants, including students from universities and colleges, entrepreneurs, professionals and other stakeholders from across Mizoram, attended the webinar.

The interactive discussions reflected strong interest in the scheme and its potential to strengthen professional capacity, improve corporate governance and provide practical support to MSMEs across the North Eastern Region.

Registration for the Corporate Mitra Course, which opened on 15 July 2026, will remain available until 31 July 2026.