Justice Ministry to Outline IDAC Leadership Plans After Resignation

South Africa's Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, and National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Advocate Andy Mothibi are set to brief the media on the future of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) following the resignation of its head, Advocate Andrea Johnson.

The briefing, scheduled for Thursday afternoon at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) headquarters in Pretoria, is expected to outline how the Directorate will maintain its operations while a new leader is appointed.

Leadership transition takes centre stage

According to the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, the briefing follows Advocate Andrea Johnson's resignation, which was accepted by President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this week with immediate effect.

Government says the media briefing will provide clarity on the steps being taken to ensure continuity and stability within the anti-corruption unit during the leadership transition.

Officials are also expected to explain the process for filling the vacancy and outline measures designed to prevent any disruption to ongoing investigations and prosecutions.

Focus on operational stability

The Justice Ministry and the National Prosecuting Authority say they remain committed to maintaining the effectiveness of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption despite the change in leadership.

The briefing is expected to reaffirm the government's commitment to preserving institutional stability, ensuring the Directorate continues to function effectively and strengthening public confidence in South Africa's efforts to combat corruption.

Scrutiny over resignation

Andrea Johnson's departure comes after she faced public scrutiny over her role in certain prosecutorial matters linked to evidence she presented before the Madlanga Commission.

While the Department has not provided further details on the issues surrounding her resignation, Thursday's briefing is expected to address the current state of the Directorate and the measures being implemented to safeguard its work during the transition period.

The Investigating Directorate Against Corruption plays a key role in investigating and prosecuting serious corruption and related offences, making leadership stability an important factor in maintaining momentum in high-profile anti-corruption cases.