Tensions Escalate: Russian Missile Strikes Spark Airspace Defense in Kyiv and Poland

A Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv killed at least one person early Thursday, officials reported. As the threat escalated, Poland deployed fighter jets to secure its airspace. Eyewitnesses in Kyiv described hearing multiple explosions.

According to Mayor Vitali Klitschko in a Telegram post, fires broke out in several non-residential areas of Kyiv, following the attack. In the wake of these developments, air-raid alerts were issued across many regions in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had earlier cautioned about the possibility of a large-scale Russian offensive. He reiterated the importance of ally support for air defense and shared President Trump's agreement to license Patriot missiles to Ukraine. Poland, responding to the threat, confirmed that their fighter jets and air defense systems are now on heightened alert.