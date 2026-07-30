Fire Erupts at Wildberries Warehouse After Drone Assault
A warehouse belonging to Russian online retailer Wildberries in Penza caught fire after a drone attack reportedly carried out by Ukraine. According to Regional Governor Oleg Melnichenko, one person was injured, and around 200 people were evacuated from the site following the incident.
- Country:
- Russia
A warehouse owned by the Russian online retailer Wildberries in Penza was set ablaze following a drone attack allegedly conducted by Ukrainian forces.
Regional Governor Oleg Melnichenko confirmed the incident in a Telegram statement, reporting that one individual sustained injuries and about 200 people were successfully evacuated from the premises.
This incident adds to the ongoing tensions in the region, as scrutiny over drone capabilities and cross-border security measures intensifies.