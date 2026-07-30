Russian ballistic missile strikes on Kyiv have resulted in fatalities, intensifying the region's unrest. Ukrainian air defenses were on high alert as the threat persists.

Poland, a protective NATO ally, deployed fighter jets amidst the chaos, reflecting the deepening crisis in Europe. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Zelenskiy emphasized the role of international allies in offering crucial air defence systems.

In retaliation, drone attacks on Russian retailer Wildberries have exacerbated tensions, impacting the country's economy and prompting Sberbank to reconsider its financial strategies.