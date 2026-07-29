A Secure Celebration: Amsterdam's Stepped-Up Measures for WorldPride

In response to the recent deadly Berlin Pride attack, Amsterdam is ramping up security measures ahead of the WorldPride celebration it is hosting. The Canal Parade on Saturday is predicted to attract hundreds of thousands of spectators, with a heightened security protocol in place.

Amsterdam's mayor, Femke Halsema, confirmed that security at Pride events has always been stringent. However, additional safety measures are now being enforced to ensure a safe experience for all attendees, though specifics remain confidential. Law enforcement will deploy both visible and covert security methods.

The Netherlands has been maintaining a threat level of 4 on its five-point national terrorism scale, reflecting a realistic possibility of an attack, according to the Dutch counterterrorism agency. Meanwhile, Tuesday's memorial service in Amsterdam for victims of the Berlin attack underscored the significance of standing firm against terrorism and supporting equal rights.