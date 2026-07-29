A Secure Celebration: Amsterdam's Stepped-Up Measures for WorldPride
Amsterdam is enhancing security for the WorldPride Canal Parade following a Berlin Pride attack. The city assures high-level security with added measures, keeping visitors' experience unaffected. Netherlands remains under terrorism threat level 4. A memorial for Berlin victims highlighted resilience and commitment to Pride's true values of equality and visibility.
- Country:
- Netherlands
In response to the recent deadly Berlin Pride attack, Amsterdam is ramping up security measures ahead of the WorldPride celebration it is hosting. The Canal Parade on Saturday is predicted to attract hundreds of thousands of spectators, with a heightened security protocol in place.
Amsterdam's mayor, Femke Halsema, confirmed that security at Pride events has always been stringent. However, additional safety measures are now being enforced to ensure a safe experience for all attendees, though specifics remain confidential. Law enforcement will deploy both visible and covert security methods.
The Netherlands has been maintaining a threat level of 4 on its five-point national terrorism scale, reflecting a realistic possibility of an attack, according to the Dutch counterterrorism agency. Meanwhile, Tuesday's memorial service in Amsterdam for victims of the Berlin attack underscored the significance of standing firm against terrorism and supporting equal rights.