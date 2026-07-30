President Marcos Jr. Approves Release of VP Duterte's Tax Records

In a significant development, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has sanctioned the release of Vice President Sara Duterte's tax records to the Senate. Duterte is currently under scrutiny in an impeachment trial on charges of accumulating unexplained wealth during her tenure.

Presidential Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro confirmed the decision in a message to Reuters, stating that the records can be accessed by involved parties for evidential purposes. This move is expected to play a critical role in the ongoing trial.

Vice President Duterte's financial dealings have been under the microscope, with the Senate looking to establish a clear picture of her wealth acquisition while in office. The released tax records are anticipated to shed light on these allegations.