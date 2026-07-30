Cyber Shadows: The Murder Mystery Unveiled

Sri Lankan authorities are intensifying efforts to unravel the murder of a Chinese national tied to cyber scam networks, officials revealed. A staggering 700 foreign nationals have been apprehended this year in connection with cybercrime, doubling last year's figures, as police broaden operations targeting transnational fraud.

The body of the Chinese victim, linked to computer-related scams, was discovered in Eheliyagoda, roughly 60 kilometers from Colombo. As investigations progress, three suspects remain in Sri Lanka under a travel ban, while three others have fled, prompting collaboration with Interpol for their arrest.

Subsequent raids have unearthed a myriad of electronic devices, including laptops and mobile phones, intensifying suspicions of organized cybercrime activities. The majority of those arrested are awaiting deportation for visa violations. The situation underscores the rising challenge of combating international cybercrime.