High Dismissal Rates and Shattered Lives: The Fallout of Federal Assault Charges

Christian Garcia faced severe personal losses after being charged with assaulting federal officers during a protest. Though his charges were dropped, Garcia lost his jobs and faced significant emotional and material setbacks. This case is part of a larger trend under the Trump administration, where dismissal rates for such charges remain unusually high.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 15:30 IST
High Dismissal Rates and Shattered Lives: The Fallout of Federal Assault Charges
  • Country:
  • United States

Christian Garcia, a 32-year-old photographer, faced daunting challenges after being charged with throwing a water bottle, an act of protest, during a demonstration in Los Angeles. Though the plastic bottle hit no one, Garcia found himself arrested, losing both his security and undercover shopper jobs. His case was eventually dropped, leaving him grappling with lost employment and personal turmoil.

The Trump administration, which made a significant number of such charges, has seen unusually high dismissal rates. According to a Reuters review of federal court records, 31% of cases related to accusations against federal officers have been dropped, compared to the regular 8% dismissal rate, pointing to potential overreach.

This aggressive strategy not only brought legal complications for those like Garcia but led to broader consequences, resulting in lost jobs, legal fees, and online threats. The administration's approach has been criticized for its potential to undermine the credibility of prosecutors and the Justice Department's reputation.

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