EU Unveils €10 Billion AI Gigafactory Initiative

The European Union is set to invest €10 billion in seven AI gigafactories across the bloc to bridge the technology gap with the U.S. and China. The project seeks to attract €20 billion in private investments, incorporating advanced AI processors and cloud technology, with operations starting by 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 16:56 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 16:56 IST
EU Unveils €10 Billion AI Gigafactory Initiative
  • Country:
  • European Union

The European Union announced a significant investment of €10 billion in seven artificial intelligence gigafactories, aimed at reducing the technology gap with the United States and China. This initiative, funded by the European Commission, strives to compete on a global scale.

The planned facilities will incorporate cutting-edge AI processors, software, high-speed connectivity, and data centers. Originally set at five gigafactories, the number increased to seven due to strong interest from EU countries. This ambitious project aims to lure €20 billion in private investments.

Henna Virkkunen, EU tech chief, emphasized the strategic importance of these factories for Europe's AI growth. Interested consortia can apply by November 12, with successful bidders expected by early 2027. Tech giants AMD, Nvidia, and Qualcomm have expressed intent to supply chips for the gigafactory initiative.

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