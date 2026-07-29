India Opens First Military Medicine Department in Lucknow

India has taken a major step towards strengthening military healthcare with the launch of the country's first dedicated Department of Military Medicine at Command Hospital (Central Command) in Lucknow. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh virtually inaugurated the department on July 29, describing it as a landmark initiative that will improve combat medical readiness, support cutting-edge research and prepare the Armed Forces for future battlefield and humanitarian challenges.

Established under the Directorate General of Medical Services (Army), the department has been created to build specialised expertise in military medicine while supporting the operational needs of the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS). It is expected to become the country's central academic and research hub for battlefield healthcare and military medical innovation.

A new chapter in military healthcare

Speaking during the inauguration, Rajnath Singh said a nation's progress depends not only on economic and social development but also on the strength and confidence of its armed forces. He said soldiers perform their duties in some of the world's toughest terrains and weather conditions, making specialised medical support an essential part of national security.

He explained that military medicine examines the physical and psychological challenges faced by personnel during combat and military operations, much like aerospace medicine focuses on the health of pilots and astronauts. The new department will develop medical protocols suited to extreme operational environments while ensuring troops receive advanced treatment whenever required.

Research for future battlefields

The department will cover a broad range of specialised fields, including military trauma, combat psychiatry, environmental medicine, military medical logistics, emergency and critical care, disaster medicine, humanitarian assistance and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive (CBRNe) medical response. It will also promote research in telemedicine, simulation-based training, prolonged field care, medical decision support systems and other technology-driven solutions designed for modern warfare.

The project will be developed in phases. Academic programmes will begin first, followed by Centres of Excellence dedicated to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief as well as CBRNe medicine. The long-term vision is to establish the institution as an internationally recognised centre for military medicine.

Training specialists and strengthening preparedness

The new department will introduce structured education and postgraduate programmes in combat medicine, trauma care and combat surgery while encouraging research tailored to India's operational requirements. Rajnath Singh said the initiative would create new career opportunities for Army Medical Corps doctors by allowing them to pursue advanced specialisation in military medicine, strengthening India's contribution to global medical research.

He also highlighted India's important role in United Nations peacekeeping missions and international disaster relief operations, noting that expertise developed at the department would improve field hospital deployment, epidemic response, disaster management and mass casualty care.

Technology and prevention at the centre

The Defence Minister stressed that preventive healthcare should become the first line of defence for military personnel. He called for stronger disease surveillance, vaccination, nutrition, sanitation, physical fitness and regular health screenings while encouraging the use of artificial intelligence, wearable health devices, predictive analytics and advanced diagnostics to detect health risks before they become serious.

He described the Department of Military Medicine as a symbol of India's changing military outlook and expressed confidence that it could grow into one of the world's leading battlefield medicine research centres. The initiative also supports the Government's broader vision of building indigenous defence capabilities and complements the proposed Global Military Medicine Centre under the Raksha Strategy Vision 2026-30.