Nigeria Takes Major Step in Combating Illegal Arms

Nigeria's arms control agency announced on Thursday that it has successfully destroyed a total of 2,819 weapons. These arms, categorized as illicit, obsolete, or decommissioned, were eradicated in a concerted effort to curb the rising insecurity in the country.

The initiative seeks to tackle the complex challenge of illegal arms proliferation, which has significantly contributed to unrest in various regions. By dismantling these weapons, the agency aims to diminish the tools fueling crime and violence nationwide.

This move reflects Nigeria's commitment to enhancing national security and stabilizing areas affected by armed threats. Authorities urge continued international and local cooperation to sustain and strengthen these pivotal measures.