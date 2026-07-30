Nigeria Takes Major Step in Combating Illegal Arms

Nigeria's arms control agency has destroyed 2,819 illicit, obsolete, and decommissioned weapons. This action aims to address insecurity by reducing the proliferation of illegal arms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 21:28 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 21:28 IST
Nigeria Takes Major Step in Combating Illegal Arms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Nigeria's arms control agency announced on Thursday that it has successfully destroyed a total of 2,819 weapons. These arms, categorized as illicit, obsolete, or decommissioned, were eradicated in a concerted effort to curb the rising insecurity in the country.

The initiative seeks to tackle the complex challenge of illegal arms proliferation, which has significantly contributed to unrest in various regions. By dismantling these weapons, the agency aims to diminish the tools fueling crime and violence nationwide.

This move reflects Nigeria's commitment to enhancing national security and stabilizing areas affected by armed threats. Authorities urge continued international and local cooperation to sustain and strengthen these pivotal measures.

TRENDING

1
Safeguarding AI: U.S. Bans on Chinese Robots and Inverters

Safeguarding AI: U.S. Bans on Chinese Robots and Inverters

United States
2
Zelenskiy and Trump Unite for Ukrainian Defense and Diplomacy

Zelenskiy and Trump Unite for Ukrainian Defense and Diplomacy

United States
3
Precision Strikes: U.S. and Saudi Forces Target Iran-aligned Militants

Precision Strikes: U.S. and Saudi Forces Target Iran-aligned Militants

United States
4
Dollar Dominance: Safe-Haven Surge Amid Middle East Tensions and Fed Anticipation

Dollar Dominance: Safe-Haven Surge Amid Middle East Tensions and Fed Anticip...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Countries Best Prepared for AI Are Pulling Ahead in Eco-Innovation

Southeast Asia Must Put Natech Hazards Into Climate Adaptation Plans: Here's Why

The Green Cost Crunch: Can AI Turn Compliance into Competitive Advantage?

Small Firms, Big Digital Divide: The Industry 4.0 Reality Check

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026