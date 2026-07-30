UEFA Unites Against FIFA: A Rejection of External Investment in World Cup
European soccer's governing body, UEFA, decisively opposed FIFA's proposal to involve private investors in the World Cup and other competitions. With support from the Asian Football Confederation, UEFA's stance highlights significant governance concerns, pressuring FIFA to reconsider. Major implications loom for future tournaments if the proposal progresses.
- Country:
- United States
European soccer's governing body UEFA, along with its 55 member nations, firmly decided on Thursday to boycott all FIFA tournaments, dealing a potentially devastating blow to FIFA's bid to attract private investment in the World Cup.
A unified Europe confronted FIFA president Gianni Infantino, condemning his proposal only weeks after the latest World Cup hosted across North America. The resistance includes six top-ranking soccer teams from Europe, intensifying the challenge for FIFA.
Both the Asian Football Confederation and UEFA warned that without universal support, Infantino's plan, which seeks to allocate a $20 billion subsidiary for World Cup operations with stakes for private investors, may falter, prompting a swift response from global soccer bodies.