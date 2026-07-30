UEFA Unites Against FIFA: A Rejection of External Investment in World Cup

European soccer's governing body UEFA, along with its 55 member nations, firmly decided on Thursday to boycott all FIFA tournaments, dealing a potentially devastating blow to FIFA's bid to attract private investment in the World Cup.

A unified Europe confronted FIFA president Gianni Infantino, condemning his proposal only weeks after the latest World Cup hosted across North America. The resistance includes six top-ranking soccer teams from Europe, intensifying the challenge for FIFA.

Both the Asian Football Confederation and UEFA warned that without universal support, Infantino's plan, which seeks to allocate a $20 billion subsidiary for World Cup operations with stakes for private investors, may falter, prompting a swift response from global soccer bodies.