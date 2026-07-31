Race for UN Secretary-General Heats Up as Rebeca Grynspan Leads

An informal UN Security Council poll shows Rebeca Grynspan, former Costa Rican Vice President, leading in the race for the next UN Secretary-General. Other top contenders include Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett and Rafael Grossi. The process involves multiple straw polls, with the final decision requiring support from the council's permanent members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-07-2026 00:47 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 00:47 IST
Race for UN Secretary-General Heats Up as Rebeca Grynspan Leads
  • Country:
  • Costa Rica

In a crucial first informal United Nations Security Council poll, former Costa Rican Vice President Rebeca Grynspan has emerged as the front-runner to succeed Antonio Guterres as the UN Secretary-General. Grynspan secured ten 'encourage' votes, surpassing former Guyanese Foreign Minister Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett and UN nuclear watchdog head Rafael Grossi.

The candidates are aiming to tackle reforms in an organization under pressure to streamline operations. The 15-member Security Council conducts secret straw polls, which allow members to express their stance through 'encourage,' 'discourage,' or 'no opinion' votes. While Grynspan managed only one 'discourage,' the other top contenders received more mixed feedback.

Historical data suggests a lengthy polling process, with rounds continuing until a consensus emerges, potentially extending into September or October. The contest remains open to new candidates, and decisions hinge on the five veto-wielding permanent members of the council. A final recommendation is expected to be made before the UN General Assembly for approval.

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