SAPS Appoints Jan Scheepers as Limpopo Police Commissioner

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has appointed Lieutenant General Jan Scheepers as the new Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, reinforcing efforts to strengthen leadership and improve policing across the province. His appointment follows the retirement of Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe in June 2026 and forms part of the organisation's broader programme to enhance service delivery and support its Reset Agenda.

The announcement was made by Acting National Commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane during an official ceremony at the Office of the Premier in Polokwane, where provincial and national leaders gathered to welcome the new commissioner.

Leadership change supports policing reforms

SAPS said the appointment is part of its ongoing organisational renewal programme, which is focused on building stronger leadership structures and improving policing outcomes across South Africa.

As Provincial Commissioner, Scheepers will provide strategic direction to the Limpopo police service while overseeing initiatives aimed at strengthening crime prevention, improving operational performance and delivering more effective policing services to communities throughout the province.

Senior leaders attend appointment ceremony

The ceremony was attended by Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba and MEC for Transport and Community Safety Violet Mathye, alongside Acting National Commissioner Dimpane.

Also present were Director General in the Office of the Premier Nape Nchabeleng, Head of Department for Transport and Community Safety Steve Matjena, Deputy National Commissioner for Policing Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili, as well as members of SAPS provincial management, including Deputy Provincial Commissioners, District Commissioners and brigadiers.

Focus on stronger service delivery

SAPS said the appointment reflects its commitment to ensuring that provincial leadership remains aligned with the organisation's priorities as it continues implementing reforms across the country.

Scheepers is expected to lead efforts to strengthen policing, improve public safety and enhance service delivery in Limpopo while supporting the police service's wider strategy to build a more responsive and accountable organisation.