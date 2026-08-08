Sweeping Russia Sanctions Bill Clears Senate

The U.S. Senate has passed extensive sanctions legislation against Russia and Iran, named the 'Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026.' The bill, expected to increase economic pressure on Moscow over its Ukrainian invasion, is set for a House vote in coming weeks.

Despite resistance from President Trump, who prefers sanctions control in the White House, the Senate passed the legislation with a decisive 86-11 vote. The measure includes wide-ranging sanctions on Russian officials and expanded tariffs on Russian energy products.

The bill's supporters argue that the tariffs will hinder Russian energy revenue funding its war efforts, while concerns arise about potential cost increases for U.S. importers. If passed, the legislation would authorize the president to impose significant tariffs on nations reliant on Russian energy.