EmpowerHer Market Opens New Doors for South Africa’s Women Entrepreneurs

Women entrepreneurs participating in South Africa's inaugural EmpowerHer Market Trade Fair say the initiative has created real business opportunities by bringing small enterprises face-to-face with customers, potential buyers and organisations that can support their growth. Launched at Durban's Olive Convention Centre on August 1, the event is part of a government and private-sector partnership designed to give women-owned businesses stronger access to markets and commercial networks.

The trade fair was introduced by the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities in partnership with Absa and officially launched by Minister in the Presidency responsible for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Sindisiwe Chikunga. It also formed part of the opening of South Africa's 2026 Women's Month programme, being observed under the theme "Empowered Women Empower the Nation."

Women-Owned Businesses Still Face Barriers to Growth

Chikunga highlighted the difficulties many women entrepreneurs encounter when trying to turn small businesses into sustainable enterprises, with access to markets, finance, investment and procurement opportunities remaining major challenges. Limited connections to technology, business networks, information, supply chains and development support can also make it harder for entrepreneurs to expand beyond their existing customer base.

EmpowerHer Market was created to address some of these gaps by bringing women-owned enterprises into direct contact with buyers, investors, government departments, corporations, financial institutions and enterprise development organisations, giving participants a chance to explore opportunities that extend beyond simply displaying their products.

Trade Fair Focuses on Sales, Investment and Partnerships

Entrepreneurs were able to participate in business pitch sessions, procurement engagements, financing discussions and business support clinics alongside showcasing their products and services. The format was designed around commercial outcomes such as sales, investment, procurement opportunities and lasting business relationships that could help participating enterprises reach larger markets.

Chikunga described the fair as an economic empowerment and market-access intervention capable of supporting enterprise growth, employment and sustainable economic participation among women.

Exhibitors Report Strong Sales at Inaugural Event

Gogo Nomangungu, founder of Sangoma Diaries, was among the entrepreneurs who experienced an immediate business impact from the event. Her company sells complementary herbal medicines and organic skincare products, and she reported strong direct sales after customers visiting the trade fair purchased products from her stand.

Nomangungu said platforms that connect small businesses directly with consumers can help entrepreneurs grow while giving locally produced goods greater exposure. She also welcomed the opportunity to showcase indigenous knowledge systems, demonstrating how market-access programmes can create space for traditional knowledge and locally manufactured products within the wider economy.

EmpowerHer Market Becomes Part of Women's Month Push

The initiative fits into South Africa's wider efforts to increase women's economic participation by helping women-owned enterprises reach customers, develop commercial partnerships and connect with investors. The focus on practical market access reflects the challenges small businesses face when they have viable products but lack the networks needed to reach larger groups of buyers.

South Africa observes Women's Month every August in remembrance of more than 20,000 women who marched to the Union Buildings on August 9, 1956, protesting against the extension of pass laws to women. National Women's Day is commemorated annually on August 9.