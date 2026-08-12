Rescue Mission: Chief Minister's Intervention Brings Pithoragarh Brothers Home from Russia

Two brothers from Pithoragarh, stranded in Russia for 97 days, have safely returned home thanks to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's intervention and coordination with Indian authorities. The brothers were lured abroad by a Sitarganj-based travel agency with promises of employment but faced harsh conditions and communication restrictions upon arrival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 09:51 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 09:51 IST
Rescue Mission: Chief Minister's Intervention Brings Pithoragarh Brothers Home from Russia
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a successful rescue effort, two brothers from Pithoragarh have returned home after being stranded in Russia for 97 days. The intervention of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, alongside state and central authorities, ensured their safe repatriation. The brothers, Anand Singh Karki and Bhupendra Singh Karki, were wrongfully sent to Russia under the false promise of employment by a Sitarganj-based travel agency.

Upon arrival in Russia, the brothers faced numerous challenges as they were not provided the promised jobs and instead were forced to perform unrelated tasks without pay. They were also subjected to restricted movement and threats, heightening family concerns back home. Communication was limited, and reports of nearby drone or missile attacks exacerbated worries about their safety.

Chief Minister Dhami's prompt actions, including liaising with external affairs officials and the Indian Embassy, facilitated the brothers' safe return. The Chief Minister emphasized the government's commitment to protecting the interests of Uttarakhand citizens globally. The family's relief was palpable, and they expressed gratitude for the coordinated efforts that ensured the brothers' return.

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