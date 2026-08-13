Standoff in Qusra: Israeli Troops and Settlers Intensify Tensions

Israeli troops have positioned themselves inside Palestinian homes in Qusra, a village in the occupied West Bank, as tensions mount between settlers and local residents. The standoff follows settlers besieging homes, blocking access, and severing utilities, actions Palestinians argue aim to displace them from their land.

The siege began when Jewish settlers isolated three homes, erecting a tent in their yards and preventing entry or exit. Despite military presence, tensions remain high as families trapped without water or electricity fear for their safety. The military stated its presence is to maintain security but faces criticism under the Netanyahu government, which has expanded settlements.

While the military addresses the situation, settlers' conduct has prompted international concern, including from the U.S. Ambassador. Palestinians demand more than reassurances, seeking both protection and freedom. The situation highlights ongoing conflicts over land and resource control, exacerbated under Israeli security in the West Bank.