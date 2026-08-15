Court Reinstates Controversial Subpoena in Transgender Healthcare Case

A U.S. federal appeals court delivered a significant legal victory to the Trump administration on Friday, overturning a previous court's decision that blocked a Justice Department subpoena. The subpoena seeks comprehensive data from transgender healthcare providers catering to minors, amidst allegations of it being politically motivated.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco, in a divided ruling, stated that the lower Seattle court's dismissal of the subpoena was an error. This comes as part of a broader Trump administration initiative targeting information from gender-affirming healthcare providers. The subpoena aims to gather detailed records, personnel information, and billing data.

QueerDoc, a telehealth provider involved in the lawsuit, stands firm in opposition, with its CEO, Crystal Beal, insisting that patients' personal health information should remain confidential. The case now returns to a Seattle district judge to evaluate QueerDoc's arguments regarding the subpoena's scope and potential burden.