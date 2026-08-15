Court Reinstates Controversial Subpoena in Transgender Healthcare Case
A U.S. federal appeals court reversed a lower court decision, allowing the Trump administration to pursue a subpoena for information from providers of transgender healthcare to minors. The ruling supports the Justice Department's request for records, despite opposition and concerns over political motives from the healthcare community.
- Country:
- United States
A U.S. federal appeals court delivered a significant legal victory to the Trump administration on Friday, overturning a previous court's decision that blocked a Justice Department subpoena. The subpoena seeks comprehensive data from transgender healthcare providers catering to minors, amidst allegations of it being politically motivated.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco, in a divided ruling, stated that the lower Seattle court's dismissal of the subpoena was an error. This comes as part of a broader Trump administration initiative targeting information from gender-affirming healthcare providers. The subpoena aims to gather detailed records, personnel information, and billing data.
QueerDoc, a telehealth provider involved in the lawsuit, stands firm in opposition, with its CEO, Crystal Beal, insisting that patients' personal health information should remain confidential. The case now returns to a Seattle district judge to evaluate QueerDoc's arguments regarding the subpoena's scope and potential burden.
ALSO READ
-
U.S. Judge Clears Path for Somalia TPS Termination
-
Secret Deal: American Hostage's Liberation in the Sahel
-
Tensions Escalate in Strait of Hormuz Amid Naval Blockade
-
Capricor's Stock Surge, Congo's Ebola Outbreak, and More in Health News
-
Trump Administration's Border Strategy Highlights Record-Low Crossings and Increased Drug Seizures