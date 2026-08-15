Mehidy Hasan Miraz Shines: Achieves Half-Century Milestone for Bangladesh

Mehidy Hasan Miraz's stellar performance with a half-century propelled Bangladesh to a commanding 417 for eight against Australia, establishing a significant 219-run lead by lunch on the third day of the first test in Darwin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2026 08:23 IST | Created: 15-08-2026 08:23 IST
Mehidy Hasan Miraz Shines: Achieves Half-Century Milestone for Bangladesh
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
  • Country:
  • Australia

Bangladesh's versatile cricketer Mehidy Hasan Miraz once again demonstrated his prowess on the field, scoring a crucial half-century.

This outstanding performance took Bangladesh to a formidable score of 417 for eight at lunch, granting them a significant advantage over Australia.

By the conclusion of day three in the first test in Darwin, Bangladesh had secured a dominant 219-run lead.

TRENDING

1
Xi Jinping Emphasizes China-South Korea Relations on Seoul's 78th Anniversary

Xi Jinping Emphasizes China-South Korea Relations on Seoul's 78th Anniversar...

China
2
Devastating Earthquake Rocks Eastern Indonesia Causing Casualties and Chaos

Devastating Earthquake Rocks Eastern Indonesia Causing Casualties and Chaos

Indonesia
3
Controversial Shrine Visit Stirs Diplomatic Tensions

Controversial Shrine Visit Stirs Diplomatic Tensions

Japan
4
Controversial Visits: Japan's Leaders at Yasukuni Shrine

Controversial Visits: Japan's Leaders at Yasukuni Shrine

Japan

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Progressed, Not Prepared: The Classroom Reality Behind South Africa’s Inclusion Policy

The New Literacy Crisis: Knowing How to Use AI Is No Longer Enough

Jordan’s Public Services Are Going Digital, but Institutional Change Has Yet to Catch Up

Mpox Exposes the Cost of Waiting Until a Regional Disease Becomes a Global Emergency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026