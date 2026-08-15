Mehidy Hasan Miraz Shines: Achieves Half-Century Milestone for Bangladesh
Mehidy Hasan Miraz's stellar performance with a half-century propelled Bangladesh to a commanding 417 for eight against Australia, establishing a significant 219-run lead by lunch on the third day of the first test in Darwin.
- Country:
- Australia
Bangladesh's versatile cricketer Mehidy Hasan Miraz once again demonstrated his prowess on the field, scoring a crucial half-century.
This outstanding performance took Bangladesh to a formidable score of 417 for eight at lunch, granting them a significant advantage over Australia.
By the conclusion of day three in the first test in Darwin, Bangladesh had secured a dominant 219-run lead.
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