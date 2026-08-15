Florida Venue Cancels Tlaib Rally Amid Controversy

The Venue Fort Lauderdale, initially set to host a rally for U.S. Representative Rashida Tlaib, backed out following complaints by Democratic State Representative Michael Gottlieb. Gottlieb labeled the planned event as an 'anti-Jew' gathering, citing security concerns and the site's alignment with Jewish values. Consequently, the rally, intended to support Tlaib's vocal criticism of Israel, faced cancellation at the original venue.

Rashida Tlaib, the first Palestinian American member of Congress, has been noted for her stance against Israeli government policies. She was slated to appear at the event planned by progressive groups, including the Florida Youth Justice Coalition and the Democratic Socialists of America. The rally was repositioned amid tensions over support for candidates like State Representative Angie Nixon running for U.S. Senate, echoing broader Democratic divisions over U.S.-Israel relations.

In response to the event's abrupt cancellation, leading Democrats like New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani have voiced criticism over the growing discord regarding Israel within the party. The Democratic Progressive Caucus of Florida accused the venue's decision of revealing anti-Muslim biases. The rally organizers found an alternative location at a Fort Lauderdale wine bar, continuing to encourage participation in the upcoming August 18 primary elections.