Indian Army Heads to Thailand for Exercise MAITREE-XV 2026

An Indian Army contingent has departed for Thailand to participate in the 15th edition of Exercise MAITREE, bringing Indian and Thai soldiers together for nearly two weeks of joint training in jungle and semi-urban warfare. MAITREE-XV (2026) will be conducted from August 18 to 31 at Vibhavadi Rangsit Camp in Surat Thani, with both armies fielding 85 personnel for the bilateral exercise.

The Indian contingent is primarily drawn from 9 Gorkha Rifles, while the Royal Thai Army will be represented by personnel from the 3rd Battalion, 25th Infantry Brigade, 5th Division. Training at the company level will give the troops opportunities to work alongside each other in scenarios shaped around the difficult conditions that soldiers can encounter in densely vegetated and built-up environments.

Jungle and Semi-Urban Operations at the Centre of Training

Exercise MAITREE-XV will focus on developing combined capabilities for joint counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations in jungle and semi-urban environments under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter. The programme has been designed to combine practical field activity with discussions and demonstrations, allowing personnel to understand how each army approaches tactical challenges while building the coordination needed to operate together.

Training will include field exercises, combat discussions, lectures and demonstrations, followed by a validation exercise that will bring together the skills developed during the engagement. Working through these activities side by side will allow the contingents to compare tactics, refine coordination and gain practical experience in carrying out missions as a combined force.

Soldiers to Share Operational Experience and Technology

The exercise will also create space for Indian and Thai soldiers to exchange operational experiences gained through their respective training and deployments. Such interactions can give troops a closer understanding of different battlefield practices, decision-making methods and techniques that may prove useful when operating in demanding terrain.

Both sides will showcase contemporary equipment and technologies used during joint operations, adding a technical element to the exercise alongside its tactical training. Exposure to different systems and working practices can help personnel understand the capabilities available to their counterparts and improve coordination during combined missions.

MAITREE Continues Two Decades of India-Thailand Military Cooperation

Exercise MAITREE was instituted in 2006 and has developed into a regular platform for the Indian Army and Royal Thai Army to exchange best practices, improve interoperability and build professional relationships between their personnel. The previous edition was conducted at the Foreign Training Node in Umroi, Meghalaya, in September 2025, with the 2026 exercise shifting the training environment to Thailand.

Beyond developing battlefield skills, MAITREE-XV gives soldiers from both countries time to train, communicate and solve operational problems together, helping build familiarity that cannot be created through classroom discussions alone. The latest edition continues the defence engagement between India and Thailand while strengthening mutual understanding and camaraderie between their armies.