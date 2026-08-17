Supreme Court Rejects Trump's Appeal in Carroll Case

In a significant legal rebuke, the U.S. Supreme Court has once more denied former President Donald Trump's appeal, leaving in place a $5 million verdict in favor of E. Jean Carroll. Carroll had accused Trump of sexual abuse and defamation, allegations dating back to the 1990s.

The nation’s highest court rejected Trump's bid to revisit its earlier decision dismissing his challenge of the 2023 jury's findings. This case arose from Trump's 2022 social media comments dismissing Carroll's previous rape claims as a 'hoax.'

Meanwhile, Trump is contesting another related $83.3 million defamation verdict. His lawyers maintain that presidential immunity should negate Carroll's claims, asserting that lower courts misunderstood the scope of such immunity. The Supreme Court's decision has broader implications given a 2024 ruling ensuring former presidents full criminal immunity for certain in-office actions. However, Carroll's cases are of civil nature.