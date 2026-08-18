Drone Attack Triggers Tragedy at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

A drone explosion at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant bus stop resulted in one fatality and several injuries. The International Atomic Energy Agency reported the incident as the plant's worst, citing 16 casualties, including one death. Control of the site remains a contentious issue between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 19:13 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 19:13 IST
Drone Attack Triggers Tragedy at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant
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A fatal drone explosion occurred at a bus stop used by staff at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Tuesday. The attack led to one death and multiple injuries.

In a statement on X, the United Nations' nuclear watchdog described the event as the plant's most severe to date. The blast resulted in 16 casualties among staff and subcontractors, including one fatality and three severe injuries.

As tensions continue, Russian forces, who seized the plant during their February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, and Ukrainian authorities regularly exchange accusations of compromising the site's nuclear safety.

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