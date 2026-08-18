Zelenskiy Nominates Khmara and Sybiha for Key Ministerial Positions

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has nominated Yevhenii Khmara for defense minister and Andrii Sybiha for foreign minister. Khmara previously served as the acting defense minister following the dismissal of Mykhailo Fedorov, which led to a political crisis for Zelenskiy. The parliamentary vote is scheduled for Wednesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 18:50 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 18:50 IST
Zelenskiy Nominates Khmara and Sybiha for Key Ministerial Positions

In a significant political move, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has put forward the names of Yevhenii Khmara and Andrii Sybiha for critical cabinet roles as defense and foreign ministers, respectively.

Yevhenii Khmara has been acting as the defense minister since July, following the abrupt departure of Mykhailo Fedorov — a decision that ignited a political crisis.

As lawmakers prepare for a pivotal Wednesday vote, Ukraine's political landscape approaches another chapter of potential transformation under Zelenskiy's leadership.

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