Zelenskiy Nominates Khmara and Sybiha for Key Ministerial Positions

In a significant political move, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has put forward the names of Yevhenii Khmara and Andrii Sybiha for critical cabinet roles as defense and foreign ministers, respectively.

Yevhenii Khmara has been acting as the defense minister since July, following the abrupt departure of Mykhailo Fedorov — a decision that ignited a political crisis.

As lawmakers prepare for a pivotal Wednesday vote, Ukraine's political landscape approaches another chapter of potential transformation under Zelenskiy's leadership.