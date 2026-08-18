Drone Explosion at Zaporizhzhia Plant Sparks Nuclear Safety Concerns

A drone detonated at a bus stop used by staff of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed on Tuesday, leaving one dead and multiple injured. This incident heightens existing fears about nuclear safety as tensions in the region continue to simmer.

The IAEA, acting as the United Nations' nuclear watchdog, reported that the plant's director labeled the explosion as the worst event the facility has ever encountered. According to the agency, the early morning blast led to 16 casualties among staff and subcontractors, including one fatality and three critical injuries.

The Zaporizhzhia plant, Europe's largest with six reactors, has been under Russian control since the early stages of their February 2022 invasion. Both parties have routinely pointed fingers over activities jeopardizing nuclear safety, with recent conflicts even disrupting water supplies to the power station in July. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi urged military leaders to cease actions targeting nuclear installations and their personnel, citing significant risks to nuclear safety and security during the ongoing conflict.