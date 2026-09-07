Contentious U.S.-Saudi Atomic Deal Lacks Key Inspection Protocol

A planned atomic deal between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia has come under scrutiny for not including the Additional Protocol, which empowers the U.N.'s nuclear oversight body with broad inspection capabilities. However, some similar safeguards are reportedly being negotiated, according to the agency's chief, Rafael Grossi.

The agreement, struck in July, allows Saudi Arabia to enrich uranium and construct nuclear reactors with U.S. technology. Critics argue that omitting the Additional Protocol dilutes oversight mechanisms, especially since Iran previously adhered to it until the U.S. exited a nuclear agreement in 2018.

Grossi disclosed that Saudi Arabia is designing a deal that, while not fully aligned with the Additional Protocol, introduces new verification measures under existing agreements. These measures focus on sensitive activities like uranium enrichment. The final agreement will be submitted to the IAEA's Board for approval.