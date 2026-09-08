International Coalition Considers Trade Restrictions on Israeli Settlements

In a significant move, the foreign ministers of 12 countries declared on Tuesday their support for possible restrictions on trade in goods with Israeli settlements in the West Bank, deemed illegal under international law. This joint statement emphasized that the Israeli government's actions are jeopardizing a two-State solution.

The initiative is led by Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Iceland, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. These nations are exploring the introduction of national legislation or supporting European restrictions targeting goods from these settlements.

The statement further indicates that their decision comes in accordance with domestic policies and the ongoing commitment to international law, which aims to uphold the prospect of lasting peace in the region.