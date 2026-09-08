China's Sweeping Security Laws Raise Alarms in Taiwan

In a move stirring apprehension in Taiwan, China is introducing a series of new and modified national security laws, according to reports by The Taipei Times. Authorities in Taipei warn that these developments are heightening uncertainty for Taiwanese citizens and enterprises operating or traveling within Chinese territories.

The legislative changes encompass a wide range of areas including information control, economic regulation, cross-border activities, and domestic resource management. Notably, the Ethnic Unity and Progress Promotion Law took effect on July 1, alongside the drafting of internet information regulations which completed public feedback in August. Upcoming measures include new exit-and-entry rules, amendments to the National Defense Mobilization Law, and enhanced cyberspace security inspections, scheduled for October 1.

Officials in Taiwan interpret these actions as an expansion of China's national security strategy, beyond traditional concerns to areas such as commerce, finance, and population movement. The Mainland Affairs Council criticizes these broad references to 'national security' as providing broad authority for potential government actions against those perceived as threats to Chinese interests.