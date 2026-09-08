China's Global Aluminium Expansion: Smelter Surge Beyond Borders

China's aluminium smelters have hit peak domestic production due to a capacity ceiling, forcing them to expand overseas. With investments primarily in Indonesia, China strengthens its global presence through new smelters, exploiting low alumina costs and aiming for dominance in the global supply chain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 18:53 IST
China's Global Aluminium Expansion: Smelter Surge Beyond Borders

China's domestic aluminium production is hitting its limits due to a long-standing capacity cap. However, this has driven Chinese companies to expand overseas, with significant investments in countries like Indonesia. The move is strategic, aiming to strengthen China’s influential role in the global aluminium supply chain.

Despite their production ceiling, Chinese smelters are notably benefiting from low raw material costs domestically. This situation has triggered a spate of new investments in international locations, utilizing existing infrastructure and circumventing the capacity restrictions imposed by Beijing.

Key projects include partnerships in Indonesia, where smelters benefit from industrial parks originally designed for nickel processing. Projects in Kazakhstan and Angola further illustrate China's reach, marking an era of aggressive international expansion in the aluminium sector. As global production metrics reveal a shift, China’s dominance intensifies.

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