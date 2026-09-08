Sweden's Migration Shift: Cash Incentives to Leave

In a stark shift from its historically welcoming stance, Sweden now leads Europe in tightening immigration policies, incentivizing foreign-born residents to voluntarily return to their countries. The government is offering up to 350,000 Swedish crowns to non-EU residents to encourage them to leave, sparking international debate.

Sweden's right-wing government, aided by the Sweden Democrats, is pushing this initiative as part of its re-election strategy. Advertisements and public campaigns target migrant populations, urging them to consider the financial benefits of leaving. This policy move is being observed closely by other European states.

Despite offering financial incentives, uptake remains minimal, with only 171 individuals participating since its inception. Critics argue that the policy creates division, while proponents believe it could relieve social burdens. Sweden's immigration minister stresses the need to align citizenship with knowledge of Swedish culture and values.