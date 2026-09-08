Argentina's Legal Challenge Against Navitas Petroleum over Falklands Operations

Argentina is poised to initiate criminal proceedings against the energy company Navitas Petroleum and its executives, alleging unauthorized operations in the Falkland Islands, as announced by the government on Monday.

President Javier Milei, in his assertion of Argentina's sovereignty claims over the British overseas territory, declared on Friday his intention to penalize oil firms engaged in drilling activities in the area.

This move underscores the heightened tension between Argentina and entities participating in resource extraction within the contested Falkland Islands.