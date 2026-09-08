Argentina Targets Navitas for Falkland Oil Drilling Amid Sovereignty Dispute

Argentina has announced its intent to file criminal charges against energy firm Navitas Petroleum and its principals over their activities in the Falkland Islands, escalating a sovereignty dispute with the United Kingdom.

This development comes after President Javier Milei's assertion to penalize companies involved in oil drilling in the contested territory. The country's Foreign Minister, Pablo Quirno, will lead the legal complaint targeting several Navitas subsidiaries and partners operating in the region.

The charges claim violations of Argentine law due to Navitas holding exploration and exploitation permits issued by the UK. The Sea Lion project, a prominent offshore development managed by Navitas, is central to the controversy.