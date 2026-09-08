Falkland Islands Sovereignty Dispute Resurfaces

A British Foreign Office minister on Tuesday reaffirmed the UK's sovereignty over the Falkland Islands, countering assertions from Argentine President Javier Milei. The minister stated that there is "no doubt" regarding Britain's authority over the British overseas territory.

Kirsty McNeill, a Foreign Office minister, emphasized before lawmakers that the UK's commitment to the Falkland Islanders and their democratic rights remains unwavering. This statement came after President Milei intensified his country's claims of sovereignty over the islands.

The diplomatic row highlights the ongoing tensions between the UK and Argentina surrounding the island's sovereignty, underscoring the historical disputes that continue to affect bilateral relations.