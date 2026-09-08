USPS Voting Rules Under Scrutiny: Whistleblower Sparks Investigation

The U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General announced plans on Tuesday to independently review allegations brought forward by a whistleblower. The claims suggest proposed restrictions on USPS mail-in voting could potentially lead to thousands of legal ballots being discarded unjustly.

In a related development, a federal judge in Boston issued an extension on a ban last Friday. This order prevents the Trump administration from enforcing new USPS rules intended to tighten mail-in voting requirements ahead of the November congressional elections.

These investigations and legal decisions are unfolding as mail-in voting continues to play a vital role in the democratic process during a pivotal election year, highlighting concerns about election integrity and access to voting.